2 People Taken to Hospital After Collision

Idaho State Police Press Release
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM, on October 24th, 2022, at US91 near Tyhee road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County.
A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.
The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old female from Chubbuck, Idaho. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The Lexus SUV was driven by a 22-year-old female from El Paso, Texas; she was wearing her seatbelt. The Lexus was also occupied with a 27-year-old male passenger from Fort Collins, Colorado and a juvenile. The male passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The juvenile was wearing their seatbelt.
Both directions of travel were blocked for two and a half hours.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
