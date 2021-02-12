KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has a great opportunity for a self-motivated person to join our sales team. If you’re driven to succeed and enjoy working with local businesses, this is the place for you! As a KPVI media consultant, you will be helping businesses grow through our local news and other programming that includes NFL Sunday Night Football, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and the Olympics.

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone eager to excel in a sales career and would be an ideal position for candidates with sales, advertising, marketing, communication, and/or public relations degrees or backgrounds.

As part of Cox Media Group, KPVI provides solid compensation packages that include great benefits such as health, dental, vision and a 401K.

If you want an exciting opportunity with unlimited room to grow, we need to talk! Please submit your resume and cover letter here.

Dependable transportation and clean driving record are requirements for this position.

Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.