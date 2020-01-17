KPVI-6, the NBC station in Pocatello-Idaho Falls, has a full time opening for an experienced Anchor/Producer/Reporter to co-anchor weeknight newscasts.
Anchors here are leaders in the newsroom, relying on their news judgment and experience. We need someone who can be engaged in local news, enterprising and producing compelling news stories and live shots. They present the news in a professional manner with scripted stories and ad lib material when necessary. Our anchors also help mentor young producers and reporters.
Our anchors are not afraid to go into the field to break the big news stories. They also create daily content for on air and online presentations.
Our anchors are also leaders in the community by working with charity organizations, developing a network of information sources, and representing the station at public events.
Our anchors also have the ability to fill in produce when necessary and associate produce daily. Reporting duties are as assigned.
Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Salt Lake City and Boise are just a few hours away. Spectacular activities are in every direction, including skiing, hiking, biking, rafting and others. Idaho is one of the best places to live in the country.
This is a great place to work with opportunities and great people. Please send a link to examples of your work, along with a cover letter, resume and references by clicking here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.