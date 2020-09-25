Employment Page Logo

KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has an opening for a Full Time Master Control Operator/Production Assistant for our NBC station. Ideal candidate must be reliable, able to work weekends and over-night, possess computer skills, and have a strong attention to detail.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

• Knowledge of computers and relevant software application

• Organized, confident, with attention to detail

• Reliable, polite, punctual, team player

• Information management

• Previous experience preferred, but not required

• Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Ensure proper execution of on air-programming and commercial playback.

• Consistent quality check of transmission and return of on-air programming

• Ensure accurate recording of programming for future playback

• Performs other duties as assigned.

If you wish to work for a company that rewards excellence and you are a motivated, goal-oriented self-starter, please e-mail your resume here.

Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News