KPVI-TV in Pocatello/Idaho Falls, Idaho is looking for our next Meteorologist/Multi-Media Journalist. We are looking for qualified candidates who enjoy forecasting the weather and experiencing everything the great outdoors of Idaho has to offer.
Eastern Idaho experiences four distinct seasons which feature everything from snow, flooding, heavy winds, storms, lightning, and the occasional tornado.
The job includes providing an accurate forecast on the air and on social media using the latest technology from The Weather Company (IBM/WSI) Max Storm Tracker system.
As an MMJ, you will learn more about the region as you tell the stories of the people and places of eastern Idaho for our various newscasts.
While living in eastern Idaho, you are minutes away from a litany of outdoor activities like hiking and biking at the Wellness Complex or at various trails around town. Take to the fresh powder with ski and snowboard resorts as six ski resorts are just a short drive away. Take a day trip and experience the beauty and majesty of Yellowstone National Park and the vacation town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
KPVI offers competitive compensation packages. If you are interested in starting your Meteorology career at a great station with great people, contact us immediately. Please submit a link to examples of your weathercasts and reporting, along with a cover letter, resume and references here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.