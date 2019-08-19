KPVI-6, an NBC affiliate, has a full time opening for a Multi-Media Journalist to cover stories in the Pocatello-Idaho Falls DMA. Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned reporter, we’ll need you to think on your feet, shoot, write, edit and present your story on multiple platforms. We’re looking for someone who has a love for local news, a passion for creative storytelling, and a positive attitude.
Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Salt Lake City and Boise are just a few hours away. Spectacular activities are in every direction, including skiing, hiking, biking, rafting and others. Idaho is one of the best places to live in the country.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Working knowledge of television news photography, technology, and basic newsgathering procedures.
· Creativity, resourcefulness, and strong attention to detail skills desired.
· Ability to work well with fellow employees and members of the community.
· Self-starter, capable of performing under pressure.
· Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
· Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds
· Must have a valid driver’s license, and good driving record.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Responsible for enterprising news packages and web stories that will air in the 5:30a/6a/5p/10p newscasts as well as KPVI.com and social media sites.
· Contribute pictures, video and text updates to mobile platforms consistently throughout the day.
· Responsible for developing strong contacts with prominent community members and local, state, and national officials.
· Juggle multiple stories and projects at once, demonstrate exceptional time-management skills by meeting all deadlines.
· Respond quickly to breaking news situations.
· Closely follow local events and meetings to contribute to daily news planners.
· Participate in community events and make public appearances on behalf of the station.
· Other duties as assigned.
To apply, please send a link to examples of your work, links to publicly active social media accounts, cover letter, resume, and references to jobs@kpvi.com.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.