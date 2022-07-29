KPVI-DTV is in search of a News Producer who has a passion for news and wants to create memorable newscasts. The successful candidate must be able to own breaking news on the air and online. They must be able to showcase content using newsroom set and tools to enhance storytelling. In addition, successful candidates must understand coverage on all platforms and are expected to help generate enterprise story ideas. Collaboration with others is a must for this position, and candidates should be open to feedback and have a desire to grow in their role.
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
- Craft relevant, energetic, important, and memorable newscasts
- Develop graphics to help showcase content
- Write Opens, Stories, and Teases
- Assign stories to anchors, writers, and editors for scripting, production, and timing
- Consult with News Director, Anchors, and other Producers on production needs
- Have a clear vision on what a quality newscast should look like
- Participate in editorial meetings by being active in content discussions and can execute station strategies
- Work in the Control Room during broadcast to oversee presentation.
- Understand and effectively use all platforms
- Other duties may be assigned, and must be able follow all company and station editorial policies and protocols
WHAT YOU WILL BRING:
- Strong writing and editorial skills required
- A passion for news gathering
- Must be calm under pressure and able to adapt to a fast-changing environment
- Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions
- Must be thoroughly professional in all aspects of journalism
- Must be well read on current affairs and have a wide range working knowledge and understanding of general interest subjects
PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, sit, and walk.
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to talk or hear.
If you are interested in starting your career at a great station with great people, contact us immediately. To download an application and view other listings please visit our employment page. Please submit application/resume here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.