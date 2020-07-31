KPVI, the NBC affiliate in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains serving Pocatello and Southeastern Idaho, is looking for a strong writer and producer to lead the production of our nightly newscasts. Work and live in an area that offers incomparable opportunities for outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, snow-shoeing, biking, hunting, world-class fly fishing, or just enjoying the beauty of nearby Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. We need someone who can produce News That Works for You, an aggressive, knowledgeable and goal-oriented person who can turn compelling and accurate local news content to appeal to viewers and our web audience. The right candidate for the position will be organized, a self-starter, able to communicate with fellow newsroom staffers, with strong writing and time management skills. We need someone who can multi-task and is knowledgeable of newsgathering procedures, including camera operation, nonlinear editing and writing copy for broadcast. We’re looking for someone who can work well with others and with members of the communities we serve. We hope you’ll have a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field, along with experience at a college station or commercial broadcast station.
Responsibilities include:
· Creating and running 30-minute live newscasts every weekday at 5pm and 10pm.
· Finding, writing and editing compelling local, regional and national content from our news sources.
· Ensuring accuracy of scripts and news content.
· Accurately timing and boothing the 5pm and 10pm newscasts.
· Regularly updating KPVI.com and social media with local news stories and breaking news.
· Developing contacts with local, state and national officials and prominent community members to provide KPVI with the latest news.
· Developing problem-solver capabilities with ENG newsgathering procedures, such as FTP, microwave feeds, developing technology.
· Writing and producing compelling daily topicals and teases.
· Strictly adhering to deadlines.
· Working a variety of shifts when news breaks outside the normal newscasts.
· Continually staying informed and up-to-date on local news coverage.
· Working in a newsroom environment with journalists and production members for each newscast.
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and links to newscasts here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.