KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has an opening for Part Time Production Assistant / Master Control Operator at our NBC station. Ideal candidate must be reliable, able to work weekends and over-night, and possess computer skills. Organization, communication, and time management skills are a must.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

• Knowledge of computers and relevant software application

• Organized, confident, with attention to detail

• Reliable, polite, punctual, team player

• Information management

• Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Ensure proper execution of on air-programming and commercial playback.

• Consistent quality check of transmission and return of on-air programming

• Ensure accurate recording of programming for future playback

• Work with Producer/Director/News staff to produce live/prerecorded programming

• Operate studio/production equipment during live/prerecorded programming

• Performs other duties as assigned.

If you are a motivated, goal-oriented self-starter, please e-mail your resume here.

Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

