KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has an opening for Part Time Production Assistant / Master Control Operator at our NBC station. Ideal candidate must be reliable, able to work weekends and over-night, and possess computer skills. Organization, communication, and time management skills are a must.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
• Knowledge of computers and relevant software application
• Organized, confident, with attention to detail
• Reliable, polite, punctual, team player
• Information management
• Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Ensure proper execution of on air-programming and commercial playback.
• Consistent quality check of transmission and return of on-air programming
• Ensure accurate recording of programming for future playback
• Work with Producer/Director/News staff to produce live/prerecorded programming
• Operate studio/production equipment during live/prerecorded programming
• Performs other duties as assigned.
If you are a motivated, goal-oriented self-starter, please e-mail your resume here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.