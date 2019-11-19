KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has an opening for a part time sales assistant/receptionist for our NBC station. Ideal candidate must have strong computer skills, data entry, switchboard, and be able to perform administrative and clerical duties. Organization, communications, and time management skills are a must.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
• Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures.
• Verbal and written communication skills.
• Knowledge of computers and relevant software application.
• Understanding of Microsoft Office (Excel, Outlook, Power Point, etc.).
• Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.
• Data entry skills, reporting skills, administrative writing skills.
• Understanding of broadcasting, sales, and reception.
• Keyboard skills and ability to work a switchboard.
• Professional personal presentation.
• Customer service oriented, team player.
• Organized, confident, with attention to detail.
• Reliable, polite, punctual.
• Information management.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Responsible for providing general administrative sales support to General Manager and Account Executives including assisting with presentations, traffic orders, filing and other needs.
• Answering of phones, referring inquiries and provide information to callers.
• Welcome visitors by greeting people entering the organization and deal with queries from the public and customers.
• Maintain security by screening guests, following procedures, monitoring logbook, and monitoring visitor access by maintaining security awareness.
• Receive, send, sort and distribute all incoming and outgoing mail and packages.
• Maintain safe and clean reception area.
• Perform other duties as assigned.
If you wish to work for a company that rewards excellence and you are a motivated, goal-oriented self-starter, please submit your resume by clicking here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.