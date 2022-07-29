KPVI-DTV in Pocatello, Idaho has an exciting opportunity for a Television Production Assistant.
Responsibilities include operating a video switcher, editing video, operating an audio mixing board, and/or operating studio cameras for our locally produced newscasts. Other activities may include studio and set preparation, maintaining studio lighting, field videography, and other duties as assigned
Experience is not necessary, but education and/or internship in television or related field is preferred. Training will be provided.
Qualifications:
• Working knowledge of television newscast equipment and software required.
• Must have a good attitude, be willing to learn, possess good communication skills and be a team player.
• Must be able to problem solve quickly and work well under pressure and tight deadlines.
• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
• Must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts or events.
• Some lifting required.
• Must possess a valid driver's license as some travel may be required.
If you are interested in starting your career at a great station with great people, contact us immediately. To download an application and view other listings please visit our employment page. Please submit application/resume here.
Idaho Broadcast Partners is an Equal Opportunity Employer.