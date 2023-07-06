KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello, Idaho has a full time opening for a Traffic Assistant/Sales Assistant for our NBC station. Ideal candidate must have the ability to accurately and quickly input data; ability to use business application software; must be organized and able to prioritize work; must maintain accurate records; must be able to work under strict deadlines and remain calm under pressure; must have ability to interact effectively with a variety of personalities; must have ability to problem solve.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS: ~Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures ~Knowledge of computers and relevant software application ~Knowledge of customer service principles and practices ~Knowledge of OSI software beneficial ~Keyboard skills and ability to work a switchboard ~Understanding of broadcasting, reception, and sales beneficial ~Strong Data Entry and Reporting Skills ~Understanding of Microsoft office: Excel, Outlook, Power Point, etc. ~Verbal and written communication skills ~Professional personal presentation ~Customer service oriented, team player ~Organized, confident, with attention to detail ~Reliable, polite, punctual ~Information management
~High School Diploma or equivalent ~Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: ~Successfully coordinate traffic with various clients, agencies, media buyers, and spot distribution facilities and apply traffic by daily deadline. ~Assist in identifying and resolving traffic and spot related discrepancies. ~Provide back-up as needed for sister station. ~Accurate record keeping and filing of commercial traffic documents and correspondences. ~Answering of phones, referring inquiries and provide information to callers. ~Welcomes visitors by greeting people entering the organization, direct, all visitors, and deal with queries from the public and customers. ~Maintains security by screening guests, following procedures; and monitoring visitor access by maintaining security awareness ~Receive, send, sort and distribute incoming and outgoing mail and packages. ~Maintains safe and clean reception area ~Responsible for providing general administrative sales support to General Manager and Account Executives ~Assists Account Executives with traffic orders and accounting, ledgers, and other needs. ~Assist in filing of sales records
~Generate and process monthly billing records.
~Process daily money deposits. ~Performs other duties as assigned.
ALL INQUIRIES HELD IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. IMAGICOMM COMMUNICATIONS, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.