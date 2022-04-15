On April 8, 2022, Idaho Broadcast Partners LLC, licensee of KPVI-DT, Virtual Channel 6, RF Channel 23, Pocatello, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission requesting consent to the assignment of the KPVI-TV license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:
https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/KPVI-DT/applications-and-related-materials#assignments
On April 8, 2022, Idaho Broadcast Partners LLC, licensee of K19KY-D, RF Channel 19, Pocatello, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission requesting consent to the assignment of the K19KY-D license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:
https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465&id=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465
On April 8, 2022, Idaho Broadcast Partners LLC, licensee of K13UF-D, RF Channel 13, Rexburg, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission requesting consent to the assignment of the K13UF-D license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:
https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465&id=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465
On April 8, 2022, Idaho Broadcast Partners LLC, licensee of K32LS-D, RF Channel 32, Driggs, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission requesting consent to the assignment of the K32LS-D license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:
https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465&id=25076ff37fc69b3c017fe1ae7c523465