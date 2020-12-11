AROUND TIME YEAR, SHOPPING FOR THE HOLIDAYS CAN BE HECTIC...
"this is so amazing!"
BUT NOTHING COMES CLOSE TO WHAT THESE TWO FAMILIES HAVE BEEN SHOPPING FOR.
CG lower third [ ]
"It's definitely been eye opening to see how much the people in the community want to help."
CHRIS ARVAS WAS RECENTLY RELEASED FROM PRIMARY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH.
HE WAS GETTING A BLOOD CLOT TREATED DUE TO A HEART CONDITION HE HAS CALLED HYPO-PLASTIC LEFT HEART SYNDROME...
A BIRTH DEFECT WHERE THE LEFT SIDE OF THE HEART DOESN'T FORM CORRECTLY.
CG lower third [ ]
"I've spend some Christmases in the hospital."
THIS IS HATCHER WHEATLEY... WHO HAS THE SAME CONDITION AS CHRIS...
BETWEEN THE TWO BOYS...THEY'VE HAD 7 OPEN HEART SURGERIES, BOTH HAVE SURVIVED A STROKE, DEALT WITH FIBROSIS OF THE LIVER...LIST GOES ON.
THIS HOLIDAY SEASON THEY'RE WORKING TOGETHER DO SOMETHING FILLED WITH HEART.
"Instead of giving me christmas gifts just do donations to primary children's hospital for the kids that are spending Christmas in the hospital."
AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM PRIMARY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, CHRIS CAME UP WITH AN IDEA... TO HELP KIDS WHO MAY BE IN A HOSPITAL BED THIS YEAR.
CG lower third [ ]
"He just told me that he thought instead of getting gifts this year for christmas and his birthday he would like to donate gifts to primary children's."
CHRIS' MOM JANELLE THEN POSTED TO FACEBOOK TO SEE WHO WAS INTERESTED IN DONATING TO CHRIS' CAUSE.
AND THIS HAPPENED...
"It was just a facebook post I didn't think we would get over $5,000 worth of toys and donations."
AS A MATTER OF FACT IT WAS MORE THAN THAT: APPROXIMATELY NINE THOUSAND DOLLARS, GIVE OR TAKE."
CG lower third [ ]
"I think this project has just really snowballed and become something much bigger than we ever anticipated."
SINCE THEN THE FAMILIES WHO HAVE KNOWN EACH OTHER FOR OVER 10 YEARS...HAVE BEEN ON A MASSIVE SHOPPING SPREE.
THE MOM'S HAVE SEEN FIRST HAND JUST HOW MUCH THE BOYS CARE ABOUT THIS PROJECT...SOME OF THEIR DISCUSSIONS WHILE SHOPPING SOUNDED LIKE THIS.
"'A girl would love this' or 'this would be so fun on a wagon ride' or 'driving this car down the hallway', or 'this would be good if you had an IV you know.'"
BOTH BRITT AND JANELLE HAVE BEEN BLOWN AWAY FROM THE OUTPOUR OF SUPPORT THEY'VE SEEN.
"It's just like Britt said it's been incredible to see the outpouring of support and love this community has."
IT'S BEEN A DIFFICULT YEAR... BUT THESE TWO FAMILIES HOPE THEY CAN BRING SOME JOY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON."
"I think it's just a blessing to be part of it and to and to feel the good all around us."
THE TWO FAMILIES HAVE A MESSAGE TO DELIVER WITH WHO THEY CALL THEIR HEART WARRIORS.
"From our hear warriors we say... thank you,"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.