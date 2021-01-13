Avalanche warning for Sawtooths

Parts of the Central Mountains are under an avalanche warning until Thursday morning due to the heavy snowfall, rain, and wind.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for parts of the Sawtooth Mountains.
The warning will last until 6 am Thursday.
After the heavy snowfall, rain, and strong winds have created very favorable conditions for an avalanche to occur for many mountains surrounding the areas of Stanley and Galena Summit.
Be sure to always check your local weather forecast and avalanche forecast before hitting the slopes.
For your local Storm Tracker forecast, click here.
For your local avalanche forecast, click here.
