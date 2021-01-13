Avalanche warning for Sawtooths

Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and light rain. Low near 20F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and light rain. Low near 20F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.