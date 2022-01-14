Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Some of the trouble spots include Shoshone, INL Puzzle, Kinsey Butte, Kettle Butte, Telegraph Hill, Tilden Flats, Camas along I-15, River Rim and Botts, and Osbourne Bridge. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and possible slick roads due to potential for freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&