On Thursday afternoon, Encompass Health made a generous donation to the Bannock Humane Society. They donated boxes of dog and cat food, cat litter, treats, and endless pet supplies as well as a $2,000 donation to help keep the humane society a float.
“We do community projects throughout the year to support our community and we are always serving the people and we decided because we have a lot of people in our community that we take care of that end up not being able to afford taking care of their animals, so we came up with the idea this year to donate to the humane society,” Remmi Burton, a registered nurse at Encompass Health said.
The bannock humane society is a non-profit, so all of their supplies and needs come from volunteers and donations.
“This donation here for us at the Bannock Humane Society actually makes a really really huge impact. we’re going to be able to provide a lot more help in regard to the spay and neuters, it will help cushion those coughers and even also on emergency animal request funds that you know someone has a dog that has been hit by a car or something like that sometimes they’ll reach out to us and we try to help so that’s going to make a huge impact.” President of the Bannock Humane Society, Denielle-Lewis Ekstrom said.
