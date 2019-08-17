Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop Closure
Fort Hall, Idaho- At approximately 3:40PM on August 16, 2019, due to a noticeable odor inside the building, Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to the location to evaluate the situation. At approximately 4:20PM the building was evacuated and cleared as a precautionary measure. Per protocol and as a precaution, several individuals were referred to PRMC for further follow up. No injuries are currently reported.
A local hazmat team from Pocatello Fire Department is currently assisting to confirm the findings of the Fort Hall Fire Dept.in evaluating the origin and extent of the incident.
The Tribes activated the Emergency Operations Center at 4:20PM.
The fumes are contained inside the building and there is no risk to the surrounding community, and all precautionary measures are being taken at this time.
Assisting agencies involved are Pocatello Fire Region 6 Hazmat Team, Fort Hall Agricultural Resource Management, and Fort Hall Building Inspector.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
