Big Sky Releases Football Schedule: Idaho State Hosts Weber State in Holt Arena To Open Season

The Big Sky Conference released their 2021 spring football schedule Wednesday, after the fall season was postponed due to Covid-19.
The season begins Feb. 27 and concludes April 10.
Idaho State will begin their season in Holt Arena hosting Weber State and end their six-game season on the road against Montana State.
Game times and other details will be announced when available.
The entire conference will have bye weeks on March 20 and April 17.
Idaho State University Spring 2021 Football Schedule
Feb. 27: vs. Weber State University
March 6: vs. University of Idaho
March 13: at Southern Utah University
March 27: at University of Northern Colorado
April 3: at UC Davis
April 10: at Montana State University
