"I genuinely believe that when children have the opportunity to read about, either other people that look and come from similar backgrounds that they do," said ISU Graduate College Dean Adam Bradford, "that they'll feel more connected to the broader human family."
What Bradford is referring to is the book drive that is part of the graduate school's 'Grad School Gives' initiative.
The reason for this book drive is to educate students kindergarten through fourth grade with works of literature that detail experiences of children of color, ethnicity or race that may be different from their own.
"I was immediately attracted to it but I knew it would be a big lift. It has been, there's a tremendous amount of work that's gone into this," the dean added.
"We wanted to find a way to contribute to a solution and one of those solutions was embedding our kids to have more diverse books to choose from," said Associate Dean of the ISU Graduate School, Dr. Tracy Collum.
In the wake of protests regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, whether it be locally or nationally, the graduate school believes a gesture like this will go a long way, and they're in need of the community's help.
"It really is community involvement we would love to have the community take this on and send us those books they feel they would like to see in the classroom for the kids that can contribute," said Bradford.
To clarify, the goal of this book drive is not to cause controversy.
The purpose of the book drive goes beyond educating youth about diversity. According to Collum, it's giving representation to those within the Pocatello community as well.
"I think the purpose that we're trying to promote with our book drive is that we have students and families of all different colors and cultures within our Pocatello community and we want to make sure they're represented in the books they have to select from in their classrooms or their libraries," said Collum.
For those interested in donating books that would go toward the graduate school's goal, visit https://isu.edu/graduate/about/grad-school-gives/.
