Portneuf Medical Center is holding a hiring event.
That will be July 18th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel and Event Center.
PMC is hiring cath lab and IR special procedure techs, CNA’s, CT and radiology techs, echocardiographers, food service reps, housekeepers, lab assistants, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
There will be free food and drinks and some may even be eligible for a sign on bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.