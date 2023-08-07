The Chubbuck Professional Firefighters awarded Chief Miller his first leather helmet. It’s in appreciation and respect of his 40 years of dedicated service to the City of Chubbuck. The helmet is the most recognizable piece of equipment in firefighting. It’s a symbol of tradition, courage, integrity, honor and pride.
The Guns Versus Hoses Charity Softball Game was a huge success. Last week, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Firefighters Association faced off to earn money for Make-A-Wish Idaho. A total of $14,000 was raised.
Educators were recognized with awards at the 2023 Idaho Association of School Administrators Conference. That includes Thunder Ridge High School Assistant Principal Trent Dabell. He received the Outstanding Secondary Assistant Principal Award for his support of students.
Another employee from Portneuf Medical Center has received the WIN award. Taylor Broussard was nominated by Chris Webb for going above and beyond. Chris says Taylor helped a patient whose dog was in the car. The patient was unwilling to go into the emergency room because she was worried about her dog, so Taylor went to the car, got the dog, and drove it to the patient’s house. She made sure the dog had food and water and when she returned to the hospital, she let the patient know the dog was safe.
