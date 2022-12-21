The Rexburg Police Department has named its Officer and Civilian Support Staff of the Year. Colette Davison was presented with the 2022 Civilian of Support Staff of the Year Award. It is her third time receiving it. Colette goes above and beyond her job. And the Officer of the Year goes to Sergeant Kellen Whetten. It’s his second time receiving the award. Whetten is an exemplary officer and always willing to teach new officers. The two recipients were also given a $500 check from Idaho Central Credit Union.
This year’s Shop with a Cop in Bannock County was a success. On December 10, more than 85 children were paired with local law enforcement to shop for their family’s Christmas gifts. Each child was provided with breakfast, a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a budget for gifts and the chance to ride in a police car.
Employees at Idaho Power in Pocatello are making the community brighter. They recently made a $3,000 donation to the Idaho State University’s ROAR Scholarship Fund. And they donated $1,000 to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, which is working on a trail that will connect Pocatello and Chubbuck. They also spent time filling stockings for local seniors.
National Adoption Weekend was a success at Pocatello Animal Services. Almost two dozen cats and dogs were adopted during the event. They want to thank the community and the Best Friends Animal Society.
