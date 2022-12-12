A Pocatello woman was an honoree at the Women of Influence Awards. Hannah Sanger is the Science and Environment Division Administrator for the City of Pocatello. She has worked for the city since 2008 developing and implementing programs to address environmental issues. Recently, she led an effort to re-imagine the Portneuf River which has spawned several projects like a river float, interpretive signage, and improved river access.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has chosen its Deputy of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year. They are Deputy Christian Teague and Dispatch Supervisor Whitney Hansen. Teague was chosen in part for his stellar attitude. He tries to be as helpful as possible every day at work. Hansen also provides great service to her direct reports and the agency. She works hard to create a positive work environment even during difficult circumstances. Each recipient was given $500.
On December 3, Bingham County Sheriff's Deputies helped kids in need. They held their annual Santa’s Helper program. Every year, deputies take children out to go shopping for their families and to build positive relationships with law enforcement. The sheriff's office wants to thank everyone who donated and helped with the program this year.
On December 8, the United Way of Southeastern Idaho was presented with a donation at the Idaho National Laboratory holiday reception. Battelle Energy Alliance donated $179,000 to the United Way. The money will be used to help improve the quality of life in the community and create stability for households in eastern Idaho.
Idaho State University's College of Business presented a check to a local organization. At the ISU men's basketball game on December 6, ISU was able to present the Boys and Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley with $15,000. The money was part of what was raised during this year's Festival of Trees event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.