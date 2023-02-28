Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has recognized their newest Daisy Award honoree. Lacey Lyman an RN in Labor and Delivery was nominated for the award by a patient. The patient said that Lacey is an incredible example of empathy and nursing.
Idaho State University is inducting seven new members into its Sports Hall of Fame. These are the honorees:
Annamarie Hofstetter - soccer
Joe Mattie, Isaac Mitchell, and Richard Rodgers - football.
Cassie Merkley - track and field.
Donell Morgan - basketball.
All are Idaho State University alumni. Also inducted, Jerry Miller, also known as the Voice of the Bengals, is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. All inductees were honored Saturday ISU’S Pond Student Union Building Heritage Room.
Fall River Electric Cooperative is making another big payout. In February, they paid out $1.5 million in the form of an instant rebate to owner members. This disbursement is to customers who purchased power last year. The amount of each rebate is based on how much each customer paid for electricity in 2022 and is being provided as a credit on their February statements. This follows a $2.6 million pay out to owner members in December.
