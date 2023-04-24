Three Heise Hot Springs lifeguards were honored last week. On March 11, Central Fire Officials were dispatched to a man at the hot pool who was unresponsive and not breathing. The lifeguards had gotten the man out of the pool, hooked to an AED and bag valve mask and were performing CPR. Because of their actions, officials were able to transport the man to the hospital and save his life.
The Tendoy Elementary Student Council gave a donation to the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Students stopped by to read to the dogs and presented a $100 donation. The money was collected through book sales and penny wars.
The Pocatello Police Department provided Idaho State University football players with a meal. On April 8, several of the PPD command staff spent the afternoon cooking hot dogs and hamburgers for ISU football players. Everyone had a great time and walked away with full bellies.
