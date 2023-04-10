Local contractors and students teamed up last week. They worked for two days to build and paint sheds that were donated to 11 local veterans. The students were able to demonstrate and learn new skills and hopefully fill a need for contractors looking to hire.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation. Bingham Healthcare Foundation, Tad Jenkins and Bingham Hospital donated ballistic shields to keep deputies and the community safe. The shields will be used for active shooter incidents and training.
Portneuf Medical Center has named another recipient of its WIN award. Shelly Estrada was nominated by several people who say that Shelly goes above and beyond what is required of her, and she regularly demonstrates the highest example of teamwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.