The Idaho Falls Police Department says one of their officers was recently approached by a lady while on duty. The woman gave the officer an angel pin, saying it had belonged to her grandmother and she hoped it would keep the officer safe. The angel pin is now attached to the inside of the officer's patrol car, serving as her "guardian angel." The Idaho Falls Police Department shared the story, saying they were touched by the gesture.
A long-time Pocatello Police Officer is retiring after 24 years of service. Deputy Chief James McCoy retired on August 12. He started with the Pocatello Police Department in 1998 as a patrol officer. He would go on to serve as a bike officer, detective, patrol division sergeant and lieutenant, and captain of investigations before becoming deputy chief in 2019. In a ceremony, McCoy was honored by the city, the police department and the community for his many years of service.
