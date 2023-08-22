The freshman class of Firth High School got a special treat. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office cooked breakfast for students. There was sausage and pancakes. Deputies said the students looked ready to take the world head on.
Volunteers helped out at Idaho Falls High School.Coaches, athletes and community members helped work on the Tiger Athletic Complex.They laid sod, put up a fence and more.The complex provides practice fields for IdahoFalls High School athletes.
The BonnevilleCounty Sheriff’s Office recognized D.A.R.E graduates.The students completed challenges for biking, walking and staying active and healthy.They were all treated to an ice cream party afterwards.
The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter recently got a donation. NothingBundtCakes Ammon brought bundt cake for staff. They also dropped off a $700 donation collected from the grand opening. The money will be used to help animals at the shelter.
