Last week, Fall River Electric Cooperative sent cash-back checks to their customers totaling over $2.6 million dollars as part of their patronage capital program.
This is the largest payout of patronage capital in the cooperative’s 84-year history.
Fall River Electric operates as a non-profit cooperative and is owned by the 14-thousand customers that it serves in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
Valley Mission in Pocatello received a big gift from the Idaho Environmental Coalition to help their expansion project.
The $4,000 will be put towards the overall construction cost of repurposing the former Metro Gym building into a food pantry, laundromat, emergency shelter, and new Transformational Living Program.
Valley Mission has set a goal of $50-thousand dollars through the Avenues of Hope housing challenge going on through December 31.
The Pocatello Police Department played Secret Santa this week. Between that program and the annual Turkey Bowl, they were able to raise just over $55-hundred dollars for the community. Those proceeds were able to help 23 families from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. They also provided gifts for the Veteran’s Home. Even Santa’s helpers had helpers like Cole Chevrolet, McDonald’s, Idaho State University, and other first responding agencies.
Employees with Farm Bureau made the holidays brighter for area children as they donated $5-thousand dollars worth of toys for the Pocatello Toys for Tots program. The employee-led initiative began with a holiday silent auction of employee-donated items. The money that was raised from that auction then was used to buy toys for the Toys for Tots charity drive.
And the employees of Lookout Credit Union made a big donation to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho this week. On Thursday, they presented the United Way with a check for over $52-hundred dollars from their basket auction and payroll deduction donations. This donation goes the United Way’s Teaming Up for Tomorrow fundraising campaign.
