On Saturday, the Heroes Defense Team delivered presents to first responders. The presents were for the first responders in Bonneville County who were working on Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Day, Ross’ Diesel and Auto Repair and BK Auto Collision provided meals for first responders in Bonneville County. The meals included a Christmas dinner and dessert. In addition to the meals, they also made donations to local shelters.
Last week, Idaho Falls Fire Department had their groceries paid for. The Station 1 crew went to Albertsons to grab groceries for their holiday meal. While they were there, they got a call and had to leave the groceries behind. When they returned, a woman had paid for the entire bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.