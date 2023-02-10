On Saturday, Pocatello Police Officer Mackenzie Handel was honored as the Idaho State University and Idaho Farm Bureau Hometown Hero. The honor took place during the men’s basketball game against Weber State. Handel was awarded with a plaque and a jersey.
Dozens of cats and dogs found their fur-ever homes during half-priced adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter covered 50% of adoption fees. A total of 45 cats and 31 dogs were adopted. There are still 14 cats, 24 dogs and three rabbits are available for adoption. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification and a collar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.