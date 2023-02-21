Students at Groveland Elementary School in Blackfoot helped out the community. They donated lots of food to stock the food pantry at the Bingham Crisis Center. The donations were made as part of their annual Soup-er Bowl Food Drive.
A young man did something nice for Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies. Young Mr. Waid brought in donuts to his favorite deputies for Valentine’s Day.
