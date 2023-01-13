Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper presented 10 Mayor’s Choice Awards to individuals and organizations during Thursday night’s city council meeting. The awards were created to recognize outstanding residents, businesses, organizations, efforts or contributions to the city, noteworthy accomplishments or other achievements. Some of the recipients include the greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, Chaplains of Idaho and Greater Idaho Falls Transit.
The Teton Toyota Auto Group made a big post-holiday donation to the Salvation Army with their Love Beyond Christmas campaign. This week, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital donated more than $4,000 combined to the Salvation Army. The employees of Teton Auto raised more than $5,000 which Toyota corporate matched for a total of more than $13,000. This money will be used by the Salvation Army for their food box program and rental assistance.
The Idaho Foodbank recently received another donation. Natural Grocers in Idaho Falls donated $973 dollars. Natural Grocers and the Idaho Foodbank partner all year around to care for the community.
Idaho State University gave local schools some swag. During the College of Education’s Make Your Classroom Roar event, more than 200 educators were given ISU swag to put up in the classroom. The boxes included ISU flags, stickers, highlighters, pennants, pens, pom poms, lanyards, staplers, notepads and a Benny the Bengal stuffed animal. In addition to the free gear, Lookout Credit Union also gave a $500 gift card to those who shared photos of their spaces on social media. ISU plans to deliver another 250 swag boxes during the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.