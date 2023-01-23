East Idaho Credit Union helped local law enforcement. On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, staff from East Idaho Credit Union spent $100 for breakfast for Idaho Falls Police Officers. They went around town dropping off the items to officers on patrol and at the station.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 has announced their Students of the Month. Sienna Burnham is a 4th grader at Ellis Elementary. Her teacher nominated her for her patience and kindness to all students. Paxton Lane is an 8th grader at Alameda Middle School. His teacher says that he goes out of his way to be kind especially to the students in his class with special needs. Each student was given a McDonald's gift card and $50 to their school's media centers. School District #25 also announced their Employee of the Month. Jess Woodland is a college and career advisor at Century High School. A colleague nominated her because she is a favorite among the students and staff. She is the first to volunteer for anything and always wins best dressed on spirit days. Ms. Woodland received a $50 dollar gift card from Lookout Credit Union.
A youth group from Grace Lutheran in Pocatello spent some time at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. They told stories and read books to the animals and got to interact with them. The shelter says that the program is fun for both readers and the animals. It's available for schools, churches or other community groups to participate in, just contact the shelter.
