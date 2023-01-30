The Idaho Falls Fire Department has named Tyler Wise as their 2023 Firefighter of the Year. The battalion chief says that Tyler spends his time improving himself and the department while providing care to the community. He is knowledgeable, has a great attitude and volunteers his time to assist new firefighters. Also recognized at the luncheon was Fire Chief Duane Nelson and Deputy Chief Paul Radford for their 20 years of service as well as Captain Chris Farnsworth for his 30 years of service to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
On Wednesday, Zions Bank in Pocatello announced the winner of the Holiday Bank Card Sweepstakes and a local resident won big. American Falls resident David Tucker was surprised with a $10,000 prize. Zions Bank clients were automatically entered into the sweepstakes every time they used a Zions Bank debit or credit card between October 24 and January 8.
