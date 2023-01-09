The Lookout Credit Union Ranger Program set new records. The employee volunteer program logged 1,600 hours of volunteer time in 2022 for feeding the hungry, helping with animal shelters, cleaning up the city and more. Lookout Credit Union has also launched the Community Ranger Program to encourage residents to join in with volunteer events. That program logged more than 40 hours of time and as a ‘thank you,’ the credit union gave away two e-bikes.
The Idaho Foodbank recently received a big donation. Alliance Title and Escrow in Idaho Falls held their 11th annual Closing the Hunger Gap Campaign. During the event, they collected food and raised more than $12,000 for the Idaho Foodbank.
