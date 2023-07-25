A local Boy Scout recently built two life jacket loaner stations in Pocatello. One station is at Edson Fichter Nature Area and the other is at Rainey Park. It was part of KC Serve’s Eagle project. The life jackets are available in several sizes for activities while on and around the Portneuf River.
The Chubbuck Fire Department got a special treat. Willie and Susie Whately brought in two gift baskets from Geraldine’s Bakery. The treats were enjoyed by all of the staff at the fire station.
And Portneuf Medical Center has announced another recipient of its WIN Award. Doctor Katie Fritz was nominated by Belinda Scollard. The nomination says Dr. Fritz takes good care of her patients and helps make negative situations better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.