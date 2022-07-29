The United Way of Southeastern Idaho has awarded more than $300,000 to local nonprofits. The contributions were part of their yearly grant process. Nearly $308,000 was given to 27 programs in the region to help with issues like housing and shelter, food insecurity, education and mental health. A few recipients include Family Services Alliance, the Idaho Food Bank, Pocatello Free Clinic, Casa Sixth Judicial District, Aid for Friends and Meals on Wheels. United Way also plans to distribute more than $119,000 in donor contributions to local nonprofits.
Sam Baker and Dick's Sporting Goods in Pocatello donated several sports balls to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. They donated several footballs, basketballs and soccer balls for the patrol deputies to give the kids while they're out and about in the community. Three lieutenants accepted the donation earlier this week.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department has been nominated for two national awards. The nominations recognize the department's T.R.U.S.T. team or Traumatic Response Unified Support Team. The team works to create a support network and helpful environment to preserve the mental health of its fire and EMS members. Nationwide, suicide, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among fire service personnel are increasing. The Idaho Falls TRUST Team are finalists for the 2022 Hooli Awards and Service and for the EMS Awards of Excellence.
