A senior at Thunder Ridge High School has received a scholarship from the Idaho Association of Counties Scholarship Fund. Chloe Barron will receive $1,000 to help pay for her college education. The fund provides scholarships to children of elected officials and county employees as well as grandchildren of county elected officials.
Grocery Outlet has been delivering bags of food. On Wednesday they delivered 130 bags to the Veterans Memorial Building, the Salvation Army, Aid for Friends and the Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. The donations are another part of Grocery Outlet’s Independence from Hunger event.
A family has been reunited with their pet. On Thursday, a dog was taken to the Pocatello Animal Shelter after being found wandering. Thanks to a microchip, he was identified as Sir Winston who had been missing for four years. Then, Sir Winston’s people came to get him for a very happy reunion.
Portneuf Medical Center has awarded an employee with its WIN award. Christy Kiggins was nominated by Mia Christensen. Mia says that Christy goes above and beyond for her patients’ needs, including looking for a patient’s hearing aid that had been lost.
