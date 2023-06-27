Zoo Idaho got a big boost this week. On Wednesday, volunteers from Farm Bureau helped out by repainting the barn. The event was part of United Way of Southeast Idaho’s Day of Service.
The Pocatello Police Department helped out the community this week. Along with Idaho State University football players, they cooked up hot dogs and hamburgers for the community for the Juneteenth Celebration.
And the Chubbuck Fire Department was treated to lunch. Brett Sebring from the Chubbuck Red Robin took food to the fire crew Thursday. There was even enough for the Chubbuck Police Department and emergency dispatch.
