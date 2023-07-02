Last weekend, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office held a book drive. The community was invited to donate paperback and softbound books of all genres to benefit inmates. More than 1,000 books were donated. Captain of the detention division, Lyle Thurgood, says that literacy programs can help people in custody return to the community in better condition than when they arrived.
Deputies with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office held a food drive. They were able to collect food from the community to donate to SEICAA. Sergeant Katseanes and Sheriff Gardner then delivered the food to the organization which will go a long way toward helping local families.
The Idaho Foodbank also got some help. Volunteers from Idaho Central Credit Union and Lookout Credit Union teamed up to bag 6,480 pounds of citrus fruits for those who need it.
And the City of Ammon staff were treated to lunch. Lookout Credit Union held a cookout and grilled up some food for the staff to show their appreciation for all they do for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.