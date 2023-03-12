United Way recently got a donation. The Intermountain Gas Company dropped off a corporate contribution for $4,500. That is in addition to the company’s workplace contribution of more than $11,000. Intermountain Gas is now a member of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho's Fabulous 15 Partners Club.
United Way CEO Shantay Bloxham was honored by the Zonta Club of Pocatello for her work and dedication to improve women’s lives, their children’s live and the communities in which they live and work. Shantay and Randy'L Teton received the Yellow Rose Award and were recognized for helping make gender equality a reality for women and girls worldwide.
Portneuf Medical Center has announced another WIN Award recipient. Madison Hendricks was nominated by Madeline Cottrell, who says Madison took care of a critically ill patient that was heading to surgery. She got everything done in a calm and efficient matter. She believes Madison deserves recognition.
