Last weekend, Chubbuck firefighters participated in the LLS Leukemia and Lymphoma Stair Climb Challenge in Seattle, Washington. The men climbed 69 flights of stairs. So far, the entire campaign has raised more than $2-million.
The Preston Rotary Club made a generous donation to city projects. They donated $10,000 to a planned walking path and pickleball court project the city has in the works. The city says this is a huge step forward on the project.
The Cloverdale Elementary 6th grade leadership team wanted to do some service so they researched things they could do. The decided to collect can tabs and got to work making flyers and presenting to classrooms. In total, they were able to bring in 63 pounds of tabs and they will turn that into cash for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.
Portneuf Medical Center has announced another recipient of its W.I.N. award. Kari Garcia was nominated by Joseph Higgins who says that Kari has gone above and beyond in her work and takes on extra work to improve the quality of care for patients.
