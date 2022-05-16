Three 8th grade students from Gem Prep Charter School in Pocatello will represent the state in the upcoming National History Day Competition. It comes after a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression. More than 500,000 students are in the competition each year. Students compete first at the local and affiliate levels, and the top entries are invited to the national contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. The three Pocatello students competing are Lydia Knapp, Carter Johnson and Isaac Robinson.
Rocknaks Hardware sent Idaho Falls fire crews at Station 5 a 6-foot snack to show their appreciation. The Subway sandwich was more than these guys could eat, so they also shared with emergency dispatchers and Idaho Falls police officers.
An Idaho State University professor was given the 2022 Research Focus on Education and Sports Early Career Award. Dr. Guillermo Ortega has been nationally recognized with the award that acknowledges researchers within the first 10 years of their academic career that are producing impactful research. Ortega's research focuses on Latino students and athletics.
