Idaho Power donated to the Haywire Robotics Team in Pocatello. The team designs, builds, programs, and competes during their season. The $500 check was donated in honor of National Stem Day.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho recently received a donation from Citizens Community Bank. The donation was part of CCB’s Give Back Event. Customers could donate their $10 dollar gift when opening a checking account and employees paid $5 to wear jeans on Fridays. The $542 donation will benefit United Way’s Teaming up for Tomorrow campaign.
The City of Firth held a Veterans Day assembly on Thursday inviting hundreds of attendees and Idaho’s Adjutant General Major General Michael Garshack. The assembly honored over 100 local veterans and their families. Four soldiers from the Idaho National Guard’s 148th Field Artillery Regiment posted the flags. Local veterans and current service members were recognized with plaques and roses. Garshak thanked every veteran for their service and thanked the crowd for their support.
