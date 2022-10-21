Melaleuca is sending aid to victims of Hurricane Ian. Employees loaded up the corporate jet with 34 electric generators, power strips, gas cans, and thousands of bottles of cleaning products. The plane touched down in Florida on October 2 and Melaleuca customers in Florida picked up and delivered the supplies. Since then, Melaleuca has also sent a truckload of bottled water, food, hygiene and cleaning products, and $30,000 worth of snacks to those in temporary shelters.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad donated $1,000 to the Benton Connection Trail Project. He earned the money by walking 10,000 steps per day so far in the month of October.It’s part of the Blue Cross of Idaho's Mayor's Walking Challenge, which has a record 98 mayors participatingin 2022. The money earned by Mayor Blad helped pay for some of the materials to finish the Benton Trail Project.
And Mayor Brian Blad, along with his Youth Advisory Council are helping clean up the city.They picked up trash along Upper City Creek. The Youth Advisory Council members who participated were from Century High School, Pocatello High School, and the Idaho Virtual Academy. The Mayor and his Youth Council say that they do this a couple of times a year and always have fun doing it.
