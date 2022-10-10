A farm in Dubois donated hay and horse supplies to horse owners in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Larsen Farms, owned by Richard and Peggy Larsen, donated $15,000 worth of hay and horse bed shavings to the Ocala, Florida chamber of commerce. They also took full gas cans and lanterns. The Larsen family also made a sizable donation to the area hay fund. Hurricane Ian flattened barns and destroyed crops, leaving farmers with nowhere for their horses to stay and nothing to eat. Ocala is home to about 83,000 horses and the Larsens have some business operations in Florida.
The Idaho State University Graduate School is hosting their annual book drive. The goal is to collect more books for K-4 classrooms to add more diversity and variety of books for students to read. Over its first two years, the book drive has added more than 1,000 books to 19 local classrooms. The graduate school has an Amazon wish list of books people can buy and donate. They are accepting books through October 28th. For more information, you can go to the graduate school's website.
