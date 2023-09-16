At the United Way of Southeastern Idaho's Kickoff Breakfast on Thursday, four big donations were also served up. Portneuf Health Trust, Citizens' Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, and Idaho State University donated, in total, more than $141,000 to the organization. That money will be used to help the United Way’s A.L.I.C.E program along with other assistance programs geared toward helping families in need.
The Idaho State University College of Science and Engineering has joined with the My World Discovery Museum in Chubbuck for their Founding 50. The college donated $2,000 to the museum to go towards their programs and activities focused on STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math. My World Discovery Museum has more than a dozen stem activities for kids like a light laboratory, dino dig, snap circuits, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.