The Pocatello Police Department celebrated the retirement of one of their officers on Thursday. Sgt. Brian McClure has been with PPD for 27 years and has been in law enforcement for 37 years. Sgt. McClure served as a detective, K-9 handler and supervisor, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, and sergeant with the street crimes unit. He was presented with a street sign in his name, a plaque presented by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei and a key to the city presented by Pocatello City Councilmember Linda Leeuwrik on behalf of Mayor Brian Blad.
New Day Products and Resources received a big donation Thursday. The Bannock Civitans presented new day CEO Terry Fredrickson with a check for $3,000. Fredrickson and staff members from New Day spoke at the Civitans’ meeting on Thursday. New Day Products and Resources helps guide clients with developmental disabilities into the work force.
