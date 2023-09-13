Rumor's Pub raised $32,000 this year for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That's the largest check to date that they've been able to donate. That money was raised from a recent community fundraiser held at the pub. They thank everyone in the community who helped and participated.
This week, the Chubbuck Police Department was treated to lunch. On Monday, the staff from Olive Garden took over food to police officers. It was enjoyed by the entire Labor Day crew.
United Way of Southeast Idaho recently got a donation. TruLeap technologies dropped off a check for $2,000. The money was raised during the 2nd Annual Rock Paper Scissors charity tournament. TruLeap technologies took second place in the tournament.
A local teacher got a big donation this week. Mrs. Moysh and her third-grade class at I.T. Stoddard Elementary SchoolElementary received more than $2,500 in classroom supplies from a classroom wish list submitted last year. As she unboxed the items, the classroom cheered her on and asked questions. Mrs. Moysh filled out an application and wrote an essay detailing the items she needed for her class this year and was chosen by the Idaho Lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.